The lack of controversy: they annul a goal of Sevilla for a blockade to Militao

Real Madrid received Sevilla on the return of Lopetegui to the Bernabéu. The Spanish team started the game by tightening a more folded Madrid and The controversy soon arrived.

During the first part, De Jong was right in the Courtois network, but the referee reviewed the play in the VAR and canceled the goal for a previous controversial foul. When the players were concentrated in the white area, a tackle from Gudelj on Militao left De Jong's shot free and he scored a goal.

Lopetegui's reaction was immediate. "The bench of Sevilla, in full, is having a fight with the fourth referee ", Antón Meana reported in Carousel. "I would say that it is missing, but I do not think that the VAR would have had to intervene because it is not a clear and manifest error," added Dani Garrido.

"Blocking in football is not allowed"

"Blocks are banned in football. Other things are that they pit or stop whistling. It is missing because the Sevilla player makes a slight movement. Another debate is why such blockages are not sanctioned, " the referee of Carrusel Deportivo, Iturralde González.

"In football, blocking is not allowed, basketball screens are not allowed. Another debate is whether it should be whistled or not … but the key is that this block is not allowed in football, " explained. "But if it is done in this, it has to be done in all," he concluded.

Later they did score, although it had to have been canceled as explained by Iturralde González in Carrusel Deportivo. Luuk De Jong He found the net from the front, after profiling with his left foot and putting the ball very close to the second post. The Dutch player got the ball after Munir fell to the ground and stopped the ball with his arm, preventing Varane's clearance.