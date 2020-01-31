The KOTOR designer will lead an RPG-focused studio with the creators of Magic

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Fans of the classic role can go crazy with the new development studio founded by Wizards of the Coast, the parents of two legend licenses such as Dragons and Dungeons and Magic: The Gathering.

Archetype Entertainment is the name of this new studio and to begin with a good footing it has been granted the direction of it to James Ohlen and Chad Robertson, veterans of BioWare with a lot of weight in the development of many of their great games.

Ohlen is the head of this study and Robertson has the position of general manager. The first has in its history desasapland and management work in Baldur's Gate, Baldur's Gate 2, Neverwinter Nights, Knights of the Old Republic, Dragon Age: Origins and Star Wars: The Old Republic. The number of study employees is unknown at the moment. What they do count on the official website of the team is what their objective is.

"Our goal is to create the best narrative role-playing games in the world."Without a doubt, the right names have been found to carry out this goal. We assume that the works that come out of this new formation will try to rival those sasaplanded by other titans such as Larian Studios or Obsidian Entertainment.

The study will not begin with a game based on the universes of Magic or Dungeon & Dragons, instead they are working on a multiplatform role-playing game set in a new science fiction universe. It seems that they want to start with an original project and knowing those involved can expect something quite ambitious.

The expansion of Wizards of the Coast to the world of videogames is increasingly consolidated. This week Magic the Gathering: Arena has been launched and in the future there is a very promising Baldur's Gate 3 developed by Larian Studios, who have proven to live up to such an important franchise for RPG lovers with their Divinity.