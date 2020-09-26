The Knights of the Zodiac: the training of Sirius the Dragon in a breathtaking cosplay

The vicissitudes of the protagonists of Saint Seiya: The Knights of the Zodiac they are known all over the world and still continue today, after many years, to accompany the childhood of generations of fans. And it is the fans themselves who express all the support for the franchise every day with the extraordinary means of fantasy.

The popularity of the work of Kurumada the West continues to enthuse the West with the same vigor as in the 1990s and it is no coincidence that Italia 2 recently confirmed the return of The Knights of the Zodiac on television. Waiting to recover the first and historic season of the anime on October 7th, we help you to ease the wait through this extraordinary cosplay by william_as91.

The talented cosplayer, in fact, managed to emulate the character of with a sometimes disturbing fidelity Sirius the Dragon, one of the 5 bronze horsemen of the story. As you can see yourself from the final result, available at the bottom of the news, the knight of the Dragon constellation is portrayed in his typical training pose in a place vaguely similar to the Five Peaks, or where he was trained by Dohko, the Golden Knight of Libra.

And you, instead, what do you think of this william cosplay, do you like it? Please let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below, but not before taking a look at this 700 euro Pegasus figure.