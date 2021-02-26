The Knights of the Zodiac: the secret stroke of the rising dragon in this Shiryu figure

More than thirty years after the manga’s publication, The Zodiac Knights continues to establish itself as one of the most appreciated works by the public all over the world. And for all fans of the shonen created by Masami Kurumada, here is a fantastic collectible statue that portrays one of the five main protagonists.

Created in collaboration by TPA and Fairyland, in this sumptuous figure Shiryu unleashes his most characteristic attack, the Rozan Sho Ryu Ha, or the secret blow of the rising dragon. By burning the cosmos to its limit, the bronze knight dedicated to the goddess Athena manages to create a huge water dragon that devours opponents throwing them into the air.

Sirio the Dragon, this is his name in the first historical Italian dubbing, wears the charming Cloth V3, or the Dragon armor in its final version. This sublime collector’s item features two faces, one in which the knight is blindfolded for his blindness and the other with watchful eyes on the opponent. At a price of 475 euros, the figure has remarkable details, such as the long hair of the protagonist that flutters due to the effect of the dragon that comes from the water of the Cinque Peaks waterfall.

48 centimeters high, the statue is already available for pre-order. Would you like to buy it? Let us know what you think! Meanwhile, Seiya’s cosmos blazes in this other Knights of the Zodiac statue. If you prefer the manga to these objects, know that the latest volumes of The Knights of the Zodiac Perfect Edition are available again.