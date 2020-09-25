The Knights of the Zodiac: the historical series returns to Italy 2 in October, all the details

Mediaset Italy 2 continues to bring the old episodes of some historical anime to Italy and after the recent return of ONE PIECE, the time has finally come for a series that in the 80s and 90s thrilled the Italian public: The Zodiac Knights. The premiere is set for next month, and more precisely for October 7, 2020.

To leave no room for doubts, we specify that we are talking about the 1986 anime, directed by Kozo Morishita and broadcast in the first Italian TV on Odeon TV and Italia 7. The anime will obviously be available with the historical dubbing of Lylo Italy (ex Studio PV), edited by Enrico Carabelli and Stefano Cerioni.

As reported by the Mediaset TV Guide available at the bottom, the first episode will air on 7 October at 19:50 absolutely, entitled “Pegasus the invincible”. The rerun of the premiere will be available at 3:15 pm the next day, right after the Dragon Ball Super season finale airs. From the same day, i.e. 8 October 2020, two episodes of The Knights of the Zodiac will be broadcast at a time, respectively at 19:25 and 19:50.

What do you think of it? Will you take advantage of this opportunity to rediscover the series? Please let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you want to know more, you can take a look at our review of The Knights of the Zodiac.