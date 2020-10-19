The Knights of the Zodiac: the first ten volumes of the Perfect Edition are back

On its Facebook profile, Edizioni Star Comics announced that the first ten volumes of The Knights of the Zodiac – Perfect Edition are again available for purchase. The return of a great classic that has marked entire generations.

The Perfect Edition of The Knights of the Zodiac was inaugurated in 2008 and saw its conclusion the following year. After over ten years, this particular version of the shonen created by Masami Kurumada returns available for purchase. The news was officially spread on the social channels of Edizioni Star Comcis, which announced the availability of the first ten volumes.

“The Knights are finally back! After this waiting period we will finally be able to rediscover the thrilling and mythical adventures of Seiya and all the other fighters of the Zodiac! For those who already know them and for those who have yet to discover them, we announce that today the first 10 volumes of The Knights of the Zodiac – Saint Seiya Perfect Edition “.

This re-edition comes back in a completely renewed look, embellished with a beautiful white uncoated paper that makes the stories of this legendary story even more elegant. The appointment with Pegasus and the golden knights is enriched by original color plates, updated vignettes and dialogues and unpublished covers. Each single volume, which will boast over two hundred pages, will have a price of 8 €. In October, The Knights of the Zodiac returned to Italia 2. The training of Sirius the Dragon was staged in a stunning cosplay of The Knights of the Zodiac.