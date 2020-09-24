The Knights of the Zodiac: Seiya shows his power in an imposing 700 euro statue

The legend of the Knights of the Zodiac was born in 1985, from the manga of Masami Kurumada, and has managed to conquer millions of fans, and still today manages to establish itself in the sector thanks to remakes in CG, new series and even live action.

Among the many characters present in the work, the most iconic is of course The protagonist is Seiya, first Bronze Horseman of the constellation of Pegasus, and later Gold Horseman of Sagittarius. Seiya was also the leader of the Bronze Knights in the service of the Goddess Athena, a group formed by Sirio, Cristal, Andromeda, Phoenix.

To commemorate Seiya’s first appearance with Pegasus armor, the TsumeArt company has created a spectacular collectible statue that portrays the protagonist in his classic pose. As you can see in the presentation video at the bottom of the news, the realization is incredibly detailed, and whoever buys the product will receive, the splendid base with a lot of the name in Greek of the Knight, the container of the Bronze Cloth, of the flows of Cosmo to be applied on the arms and legs of Seiya, and of course the figure.

The statue is about 50cm tall, and it is a limited edition, only 1800 copies were produced, and each piece is marked both by the certificate of authenticity contained in the package and by the number under the base. For those interested, the figure will be available starting from the second half of 2021, and it is already possible to pre-order for 700 euro.

Recall that Seiya came to life in a fantastic female cosplay, and we leave you with a nice advertisement for condoms by the Knights of the Zodiac.