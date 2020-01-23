Entertainment

The Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya, the new episodes available on Netflix

January 23, 2020
Maria Rivera
The six unreleased episodes of the second part of the brand new CGI series are available today The Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya. To celebrate the event, Netflix Japan has released a promotional video for the series. Let's take a look.

The six episodes released today on Netflix they go to compose the second part of the first season of the adventures of Seiya and the other Knights of the Zodiac, continuing the battles of ours against the enemies of Lady Isabel this time represented by Silver Knights (or Silver Saints). In the video, which you find at the bottom of the news, we can also see some Knights of Gold. The first part of the series had made fans and industry critics discuss enough about the unexceptional quality of the computer graphics used for the animations and some changes to the original manga story of Masami Kurumada from which the work is taken. We hope these new episodes will satisfy fans disappointed by the first part of this season. We will not fail to update you on this.

If you are a fan of Saint Seiya, you can take a look at this beautiful and magnificent statue of Ikki of the Phoenix, the cost of which is 1000 euros. In closing we leave you to the special of the Knights of the Zodiac that we prepared for the 33 years of the series and which traces all the events of the manga of Masami Kurumada.

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

