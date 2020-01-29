The Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya remake review on Netflix

Share it:

The Cosmo has started to burn again in that of Netflix. After a not so exciting first part, the streaming giant has finally delivered us the last six episodes that make up the first season of the 3DCG remake of Saint Seiya. Entitled, in fact, The Knights of the Zodiac – Saint Seiya (Knights of the Zodiac the original title, since it is a co-production between the West and Japan), the new adaptation by Studio MEIRIS attempted to create a transposition in some ways more faithful to the historical manga of Masami Kurumada, but at the same time expanding the original mythology with unpublished narrative elements or – in some cases – reworked in a more modern key. And here the screenplay loses the many fillers to which the first, glorious series designed by the master Shingo Araki had accustomed us, but it also undergoes many modifications to adapt the main themes of the work to a wider target.

The modern scenery acquires more weight, even giving the role of main villain to a paramilitary organization that is absent in comics; at the same time, the bulky but symbolic coffers for the armor are replaced by tiaras, one of the protagonists becomes a woman and the plot is lightened in several places to make the tones of the story less dramatic and more open to an audience even at a very young age. The result is a remake which, unfortunately, has not fully convinced us. Not so much on a technical level, which in turn lends itself to more than one critical point, but above all on the writing front: despite all the good intentions of the case, in fact, the Netflix-TOEI Animation combination it has not succeeded in its original intent, that is to package a product capable of both doing justice to the classical work and making it accessible to a target family. If the latter aspect can be said to be repeated, let it be said that its crowning sacrifice has consisted towards the glorious Knights we have loved for the past 30 years.

In our first impressions of part 2 of Saint Seiya we said we were hopeful. In fact, in taking the reins of the narration in hand, it seemed to us that in these months Studio MEIRIS had had time to work better on the production, smoothing out the aspects that had convinced the public less.

It starts, of course, from the end of the Galactic War and from the clash between the four Bronze Knights and Phoenix (here Black, for the Italian edition of the Netflix remake), supported by the dangerous Black Knights. Seiya and his friends defeated the brother of Shaun (Andromeda), who finally chose to sacrifice his life. But, just when it seemed that the protagonists could return to live in peace, a new threat endangers Isabel's life: the Knights of Silver, in whose ranks also Castalia, who was a teacher and mentor of Pegasus in Greece, they were commissioned by the Grand Priest of the Great Temple to capture the reincarnation of the goddess Athena and eliminate the four Saint Bronzini, who with their actions in turn demonstrated hostility against the dogmas of the Sanctuary presided over by the fearsome Golden Knights. In this phase of the series The Knights of the Zodiac perhaps gives the best of himself: the narrative arc of the Silver Knights is, perhaps, one of the least interesting of the original work, but at the same time its developments are crucial for future events of Saint Seiya.

Not only are the origins of Pegasus and Castalia deepened, whose true identity and link with Patricia raise further doubts about the background linked to the disappearance of Seiya's sister, but the foundations are laid for the most loved (and probably most famous) saga of the whole franchise: the race along the Sanctuary and the battle against the golden Saint. A story that will be able to develop properly in Season 2 of Saint Seiya (which, given the end of season 1 and barring production disasters, will be done), but whose premises are narrated with the entry on the scene of Scorpio is Ioria, with the duel between the latter and Seiya – culminating in the defeat of Tisifone – and with the subsequent clash between the Lion Knight and that of Virgo.

To be honest, we believe that the central part of the second block of episodes is the best of the first season: the episodes dedicated to the arrival of the Silver Saint and the debut of some Gold Saint have been scrupulously transposed, without any changes whatsoever or unnecessary additions. It is at this stage that, despite all the technical limitations of the case, the series written by Eugene Son shows some brief and sporadic positive flicker, and it is no coincidence that those moments are just the most faithful sequences to the original mythology of Saint Seiya.

Unfortunately, it is precisely in the final episodes that the production returns to show narrative frailties who had not convinced us in the first block: fortunately, some annoying comic nuances in the first part were set aside (and which, at times, resulted in excessive infantilism, between redundant dialogues and worn-out manholes), the script returned to focus on the post-modern elements introduced by the remake, bringing back the figure of Vander Guraad and his dark warriors.

Plot elements which, given the pillars on which the script of Saint Seiya is based, are fundamental for the development of some crucial aspects of the lore, such as the legendary sacrifice of Mycenae (golden knight of Sagitter) and the discovery of the newborn Isabel from the elderly Alman of Thule. Yet, on balance, we also talk about the weaker elements of this remake, not very in line with the main themes of the classic work and not too inspired with regard to the quality of the plot.

The Knights of the Zodiac according to Netflix is ​​not the first experiment in computer graphics attempted by Toei Animation to modernize the franchise. The company had already tried it with a film of dubious quality, which is why the entire visual apparatus of this remake was not particularly well seen by fans of the historical series of the eighties.

Once we have seen the final product, we must admit that the technical sector of Saint Seiya has not fully satisfied us, yet the starting points remain promising. In the first place there is to appreciate the design of Terumi Nishii, animator known above all for having worked on Jojo's Bizarre Adventures for David Production: the sensei has fully embraced the visual school of Shingo Araki, giving the protagonists of this remake an aspect as close to the style of the first series. Even the realization of the armor, be it bronze, silver or gold, is well made: the models of the cloth they go well with those of the characters, giving a metallic effect that many fans will remember that of the historical action figures linked to the brand of Saint Seiya. Not a defect, since the general visual sector – having overcome the initial obstacle of an annoying 'video game effect'- it can be said all in all pleasant for the standards which the Japanese industry has accustomed us to for CGI cores, too often afflicted by excessively plastic and plaster models.

On the other hand, we expected something more from the variety of animations: the latter are so fluid (much more than the norm, just think of Ultraman or Ajin: Demi-Human) but little inspired on the choreography front. Except for the most iconic shots of our favorite Knights – the Lightning of Pegasus, the Shot of the Dragon or the Diamond powder they're re-proposed with the same verve as the original anime – the fights turned out to be extremely poor and uninspired, based mostly on the same assets repeated over the 12 episodes of the first season.

The team then abused the "Cosmo spheres", used as aura bullets there Dragon Ball to put the protagonists in difficulty. The problem is that such schemes are repeated in almost all duels and, even after the first episodes, they make the action all too monotonous. The sound sector of the Saint Seiya remake, however, renounces the classic OST (except for Pegasus Fantasy, replaced by a more drab English version entitled "Pegasus Destiny") for a more international soundtrack, but less memorable than the solemn and iconic music of Seiji Yokoyama.

Regarding the Italian dubbingFinally, we confirm the impressions that the first part of the anime had aroused several months ago: albeit appreciable in honor of nostalgia, the choice to apply most of the same historical voices of the Italian edition of thirty years ago (we count Ivo De Palma the dubbing of Pegasus, Marco Balzarotti for Sirius and Gigi Rosa for Crystal) out of tune with the ultra-youthful appearance of the protagonists. To better understand our thoughts on the Italian adaptation, which mixes in fidelity the fidelity to the original texts with some excessive freedoms (Ikki becomes Black, Pegasus remains Seiya but his friends remain Sirius and Crystal, for example), we invite you to read our review of the first part of The Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya.