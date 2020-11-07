The Knights of Castelcorvo: first look at the Italian Disney + series

Among the Disney + contents of November 2020 the first Italian original series stands out: it is called The Knights of Castelcorvo and was originally created for the Disney Channel. Since the channel has been closed in Italy, however, the House of Mickey has seen fit to distribute it on the Disney + streaming platform and from November 6 subscribers will be able to immerse themselves in the adventures of Riccardo, Giulia, Matteo and Betta.

We had the opportunity to see the first two episodes of the show (15 in total) and we found as many strengths as defects, but we must say that starting with low expectations we were pleasantly surprised. Let’s take a step back and understand what the new Disney + series is about.

The plot of The Knights of Castelcorvo

Riccardo and Giulia are two brothers who move for a period in the B&B of aunt Margherita, a character a little over the top, naive and contagiously cheerful, in that of Castelcorvo. A small and picturesque provincial village, which right from the start a place “out of this world” appears to Riccardo: not only because the 4G connection is non-existent, but also for a particular clock radio that seems to turn on by itself. His sister Giulia certainly does not radiate enthusiasm, but at least she tries to become familiar with the place, dominated by a high castle which seems impossible to access.

In the characteristic village they meet Matteo and Betta, who are about their age and are bullied by a group of boys: one of these thinks well to take Matteo’s smartphone and throw it around the house. where two somewhat strange sisters live, defined as “crazy”, never seen in the village. But children’s imaginations are almost infinite: therefore, to think that this is a story invented by Matteo is more than plausible, both for the spectators and for Riccardo and Giulia, who have just arrived in town. Still, there is something strange about Castelcorvo.

The two sisters who live in the house reveal themselves, say incomprehensible things to the quartet and entrust them with an enigma to solve. What an oddity. As if that weren’t enough, a mysterious boy is also added who immediately seems to break through Giulia’s heart and seems to believe in the existence of witches. The texture runs smooth like oil apart from some slight forcing and, on the whole, it could entertain even the older ones, as long as they are willing to compromise with a production designed mainly for a preteen audience.

Questionable performance

The Knights of Castelcorvo however, it has a big drawback, like unfortunately many Italian TV series: the acting is poor, the actors err on the side of expression and fail to engage the viewer as they should. In fact, there is no naturalness in the dialogues and sometimes, when the group of friends converses, everything seems cumbersome and not very credible. Little true. And that has nothing to do with the tender age of the main cast, because TV series fans know very well that even children can contribute to the success of a production: just think of the first season of Stranger Things, when Millie Bobby Brown and company were just over eleven but already conquered the small screen.

The main characters all have characteristics that could be useful to them with the progress of the episodes: Riccardo is a genius of logic, loves point and click and does not get along badly with chess; Giulia is the largest of the group and acts a bit like a leader; Betta is good at repairing bicycle tires and seems to know how to do it well by herself; Matteo, on the other hand, brings with him many gadgets (apparently useless) to face the most varied situations.

If the protagonists’ performers don’t shine in performance, it cannot be said that adults are better. Riccardo and Giulia’s parents, so busy with work that they can’t keep up with their children, recite a couple of jokes and even badly; worse still, the two mysterious sisters who entrust the enigma to the kids … more than awe-inspiring they could get a half laugh. And it’s a shame, because the atmosphere is gloomy at the right point and the locations lend themselves very well to a fantasy with mystery tints. Some shots work, for example the shots from the medieval village are rather suggestive, as well as the scene in which the quartet of friends cross the gate of the house of the “crazy” sisters. Disturbing.

But a fantasy couldn’t work without a real threat – that’s where “La Stria” comes into play, an evil witch who kidnaps children and erases their memory from the real world. He takes them to the Elsewhere, a place outside of space and time as if they were his prisoners. The reason is not revealed in the first two episodes of the show, which serve as a bit of a preamble to the whole story, but Riccardo, Giulia, Matteo and Betta will join forces to unravel the mysteries that lurk in Castelcorvo, with the aim last to defeat the dangerous sorceress.