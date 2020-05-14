Entertainment

The Kissing Booth 2 will premiere on Netflix

May 14, 2020
Maria Rivera
The Kissing Booth 2
The Kissing Booth 2
The Kissing Booth 2 will premiere on Netflix

The Kissing Booth is the American Romantic Comedy Film. The first part of The Kissing Booth is so popular all around the world. Now the movie will take part 2, yes, it’s been official confirmation from the makers for The Kissing Booth Part 2. Here we talk about The Kissing Booth 2, when and where it will be release, Production details and basic plot of Film.

Elle is Quirky and Late Booming Teenager, the story of Kissing Booth is revolved around her. She tries to romance with the senior of his school and known as the bad boy of the school Noah. Elle puts her lifelong friendship with Noah’s younger brother Lee. Word of mouth reviews and critic’s reviews are negative but you can check out the Commercial success of The Kissing Booth from Netflix fact. Now, The Kissing Booth 2 will be stream on Netflix too.

Kissing booths 1 and 2 are directed and written by the Vince Marcello. The film is based on the Watt pad novel. A novel was written with the same title as the Film, and it is written by the Beth Reekles.

We can’t say about the release of The Kissing Booth 2, because official announcement from the makers and Netflix is yet to come. But as per the instinct, The Kissing Booth 2 will be streaming in May 2020. The whole universe is trapped in the pandemic so, the release date of The Kissing Booth is delayed.

If you can remember the first part of The Kissing Booth was streaming on Netflix in August 2019. If they calculate the time of the first part then they release nearly August 2020. The latest buzz was coming by the two-star of The Kissing Booth, Joey King, and Jacob Elordi is said that part two likely to be postponed.

Who will be seen in The Kissing Booth Part 2? 

The announcement of The Kissing Booth 2 happened earlier. Fans are worried about the lead cast will be back or not. They think that Jacob Elordi will play as Noah Flynn or not. But if you are fan then take a deep breath, Jacob confirmed as the role of Noah. Joey King will play Elle Evans. The same cast who play the role of Lee Flynn, Elle’s BFF, and Noah’s brother is back in The Kissing Booth Part 2.

Fans have to wait for Trailer of The Kissing Booth Part 2 also because The Kissing Part is handling through Netflix. So they release the Trailer before 10 days of the Film Release. But you have The Kissing Booth 1 to watch.

