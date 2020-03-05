The kiss of Rey and Ben in Star Wars 9 gains meaning in the film's novel

Share it:

The conversion of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker The novel continues to reveal key details that for some reason did not end in the final assembly of the film. Recently we told you what were the last words of Ben Solo for Rey and today we discovered the meaning of the kiss between both characters.

"His heart filled as soon as King touched his face, posing his fingers on his chin. Then, the greatest of wonders, he leaned down and kissed him. A kiss of gratitude, of recognition of their connection, celebration of having found each other. But then he withdrew, worry on his face. I could feel it staying cold. Ben smiled at him. He had returned Rey back to the galaxy. It wouldn't make up for his darkness, but it was all he could do.".

With that description the kiss between both protagonists of the new trilogy is narrated, one that has been plagued by divisions between the community and between those who consider that it does not do justice to the Star Wars license and those who believe that it has taken it one step further in narrative, world and character terms.

The description does not narrate any kind of crush between Rey and Ben, only from a kiss that is born as thanks for having managed to connect once and for all, for having been able to get away from the Dark Side, for having saved a life.

Presumably this was the last chapter of Rey and Ben, it is not expected that any of the known characters return to a leading role in the future of Star Wars in cinemas, because everything points to a new saga that will take place in another part of the galaxy, in another era was different and with other heroes and different villains.

For now, all we know about Star Wars is that its near future goes through the Disney + series while the movies take a break for a while.