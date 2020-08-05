The King's Man: there is a longer 40-minute Vaughn Cut, all the details

Share it:

Now that the release in the hall of The King's Man the director seems to become more concrete Matthew Vaughn has released some statements on the film, including confirmation of the existence of a second version of the film, longer and much more incorrect, with a very large amount of scenes that has been forced to eliminate.

Apparently the "Vaughn Cut" would contain about 40 minutes of material cut from the film version: "I cut so much material from the film that it would have been around 40 minutes longer. I will do The King's Man Vaughn Cut. I put in some really obscene lines"Who knows if we will ever see this longer and incorrect version of the film; in the meantime, the cinematographic version is set for theatrical release on September 18, 2020, except for other postponements due mainly to the current health emergency. A fundamental joint will be offered by the Tenet, the new film by Christopher Nolan, was released in theaters to understand how the public will react to the release of a new film.

In addition, The King's Man will contain "seeds" which will then lead to the announced Kingsman 3, the final chapter of the saga with Taron Egerton and Colin Firth. In fact, Vaughn says: "Yes, within the film we have included some anticipations and small ones seeds of what will happen next in Kingsman 3. And anyway it will be a profoundly different film. I still don't know if I will direct the last chapter, but I'm seriously thinking about it. We'll see".

The plot of The King's Man – The origins it is set in the early twentieth century and tells the story of a man fighting against time to try to stop a group of villains made up of the most powerful tyrants and criminals, ready to unleash a war that could have apocalyptic consequences. The narration of The King's Man – The origins mainly leads to creation of the secret organization and all the vicissitudes that anticipated the birth of the Kingsman.