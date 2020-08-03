The King's Man, the prequel of the saga will contain advances on Kingsman 3

Share it:

In a recent interview with Empire Magazine, director and screenwriter Matthew Vaughn (X-Men: The Beginning, Kick-Ass) had the opportunity to anticipate some curiosities about the highly anticipated The King's Man – The Origins, prequel feature film of the entire saga out in Italian theaters next September.

It seems that the film will contain "seeds"which will then lead to the advertised Kingsman 3, concluding chapter of the saga with Taron Egerton is Colin Firth. In fact, Vaughn says: "Yes, inside the film we have included some anticipations and small seeds of what will happen next in Kingsman 3. And in any case it will be a profoundly different film. I still don't know if I will direct the last chapter, but I'm seriously thinking about it. We'll see".

The plot of The King's Man – The origins it is set in the early twentieth century and tells the story of a man fighting against time to try to stop a group of villains made up of the most powerful tyrants and criminals, ready to start a war that could have apocalyptic consequences.

The Kingsman movie series is freely taken from the comic miniseries The Secret Service, written by Mark Millar and illustrated by Dave Gibbons.

The narration of The King's Man – The origins mainly leads to the creation of the secret organization and all the vicissitudes that anticipated the birth of the Kingsman.

The rich and nourished star cast also includes Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, Djimon Hounsou, Rhys Ifans, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Tom Hollander, Gemma Artenton, Charles Dance, Matthew Goode and Stanley Tucci. In late June they were distributed a myriad of new images from The King's Man with Ralph Fiennes.

