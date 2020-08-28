The King’s Man – The Origins, Matthew Vaughn’s film officially postponed to 2021

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It should have been released in Italian cinemas on 18 September, the highly anticipated one The King’s Man – Le Origini written and directed by Matthew Vaughn and prequel of the saga, but given the uncertainty about international film reopening, Disney has decided to postpone the film again to 2021.

The title will now be released on February 26, 2021, with another five months of delay accumulated already at the seven of the first postponement in full lockdown.

It seems that the film will contain “seeds” that will then lead to the announced Kingsman 3, the final chapter of the saga with Taron Egerton e Colin Firth. Vaughn has in fact previously stated: “Yes, within the film we have included some previews and small seeds of what will happen next in Kingsman 3. And anyway it will be a profoundly different film. I still don’t know if I will direct the last chapter, but I’m seriously thinking about it. We’ll see“.

The plot of The King’s Man – Le origini is set in the early twentieth century and tells the story of a man struggling against time to try to stop a group of villains made up of the most powerful tyrants and criminals, ready to unleash a war that could have apocalyptic consequences. The narration of The King’s Man – Le origini mainly drives to the creation of the secret organization and all the vicissitudes that anticipated the birth of the Kingsman.

its Everyeye find the Kingsman review – Secret Service and the Kingsman review – The Golden Circle.