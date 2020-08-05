The King's Man: Ralph Fiennes and Gemma Arterton in the new official photos

Share it:

There is a lot of anticipation around the prequel of the Kingsman saga, that is The King's Man, who will explore the birth of the killer noble family in elegant suits. To captain the film is the charisma of Ralph Fiennes, which we are sure will not make you regret even for a moment that of Colin Firth, protagonist of the first two films of the series.

To deceive the wait for the release of the film in the cinema, scheduled for September 18 (after the various slips suffered recently), Empire has released two new official images the film, which will still enjoy the direction of Matthew Vaughn; in the first we can take a new look at the protagonist Ralph Fiennes and Djimon Hounsou, while in the second we can admire the murderous charm of Gemma Arterton. You can view them comfortably at the bottom of this news.

It seems that the film will contain "seeds" which will then lead to the announced Kingsman 3, the final chapter of the saga with Taron Egerton and Colin Firth. In fact, Vaughn says: "Yes, within the film we have inserted some advances and small seeds of what will happen next in Kingsman 3. And anyway it will be a profoundly different film. I still don't know if I will direct the last chapter, but I'm seriously thinking about it. We'll see".

The plot of The King's Man – The origins it is set in the early twentieth century and tells the story of a man fighting against time to try to stop a group of villains made up of the most powerful tyrants and criminals, ready to unleash a war that could have apocalyptic consequences. The narration of The King's Man – The origins leads mainly the creation of the secret organization and all the vicissitudes that anticipated the birth of the Kingsman.

