The King’s Avatar Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The rising interest in tales about farming has contributed to the meteoric rise in popularity of Chinese animation, often known as donghua. Swallowed Star, Throne of Seal, Battle Through the Heavens, Soul Land, and The King’s Avatar are just a few of the many Chinese anime that can hold their own against their Japanese counterparts.

There has been a prequel feature, several special episodes, and a fantastic second season of The King’s Avatar since its 2017 premiere. A year passed between the September 2020 premiere of Season 2 and the subsequent announcement of Season 3.

After being announced in August 2021, the anime didn’t begin production for another year, at which point a promotional film was released to give potential viewers a taste of what they may expect. However, the sequel has not yet been seen. In light of that, I provide the following information on the upcoming third season of The King’s Avatar.

The King’s Avatar Season 3 Renewal Status

Season 2 premiered on September 27, 2020, and has now amassed over 1.3 million YouTube views. The first episode got phenomenal ratings, and so did the subsequent episodes; it wasn’t until the sixth episode that the show’s popularity began to wane.

Average viewership was between 600,000 and 1 million every episode, but when the series reached that number, it began to fall. We all realize that three hundred thousand views aren’t a lot, but it’s all we’ve gotten for a few of the most recent episodes.

You’ve definitely taken note of the studio animating The King’s Avatar as the video’s popularity wanes. Future episodes are all contingent on viewership and how much cash it earned last season, and The King’s Avatar’s second season doesn’t look as successful.

There have been murmurs regarding a third season of the show, and an official announcement is on the way. It’s official now. It was announced on the official Weibo account for The King’s Avatar that the show will be renewed for a third season.

The King’s Avatar Season 3 Release Date

As of this revision, there has been no declaration of a premiere date for Season 3. The first season launched in 2017, the OVA was out in 2018, and then season 2 was published in 2020. Season 3 was expected to premiere in 2022 based on the time lapse between previous airings. But 2022 is past, and we still haven’t heard any information on a release date. A release in 2024 is anticipated.

The King’s Avatar Cast

Ye Xiu Voiced by: Zhang Jie

Chen GuoVoiced by: Ji Guanlin

Su Mucheng Voiced by: Tong Xinzhu

Tang RouVoiced by: Qiao Shiyu

Bao RongxingVoiced by: Teng Xin

Luo JiVoiced by: Zhang Boheng

Qiao Yifan Voiced by: Su Shangqing

Wei ChenVoiced by: Feng Sheng

An WenyiVoiced by: Chenzhang Taikang

Mo FanVoiced by: Zhang Fuzheng

Sun XiangVoiced by: Liu Sanmu

Yu WenzhouVoiced by: Xia Lei

Huang ShaotianVoiced by: Ye Qing

Wang Jiexi Voiced by: Wei Chao

Gao Yingjie Voiced by: Shao Tong

Han Wenqing Voiced by: Song Ming

Zhang XinjieVoiced by: Zhang Fuzheng

Zhou Zekai Voiced by: Jin Xian

The King’s Avatar Season 3 Plot

Let’s do a short overview of what’s transpired since the second season finale nearly three years ago before we get into the narrative of the third season.

The plot of the anime revolves around the massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) Glory and its professional player and commander of the Excellent Era (Jiashi) guild, Ye Xiu, who is still at the top as the Battle God. He is driven out of the Glory by his own guild because of his contradictory values, but he is determined to climb back to the top on his own.

With his 10 years of gaming expertise, Ye Xiu organized a team with the support of Chen Guo, a great fan of his. He forms the Happy Guild and is ready to compete after meeting other dedicated players like Tang Rou, Bao Rongxing, and Qiao Yifan. Simultaneously, his influence over the fans and other guilds grows.

The first two seasons of the anime have focused solely on Ye Xiu’s development and the establishment of his own guild from scratch, but the third season will mark a turning point as rivalry heats up between more powerful guilds such as Excellent Era and Void.

Since the first season of the live-action drama ended with the championship game, the third season, which will consist of 18 episodes instead of the usual 10, should span the full championship arc.

The King’s Avatar Season 3 Trailer

The King’s Avatar Season 3’s entire trailer was shown during the Tencent conference and is now available for your viewing pleasure. It provides us a peek at what to expect when the moment of truth is finally growing closer in the highly anticipated confrontation between Team Happy and Team Excellent.