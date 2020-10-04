The king of the seinen is Kingdom: that’s when it became one of the best-selling manga

When you think of the best-selling manga of recent years, you immediately think of ONE PIECE and Attack of the Giants, even if both have been overtaken by the explosive success of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba which has conquered 2019 and 2020. But by different years on the podium or in the top 5 there is always another manga less known in the West: Kingdom.

Born in 2006 from the mind of Yasuhisa Hara, it has been published for 14 years in Weekly Young Jump, Shueisha’s seinen magazine. Over time he has seen many manga such as Gantz, Tokyo Ghoul and other very famous manga finish, but he has never stopped. Over the last few years, however, despite the huge number of volumes – over 50 – it has continued to sell and improve.

When is that Kingdom has become the king of the seinen and one of the best-selling manga in Japan? We can understand this thanks to a graph by Josu_ke who collected all the Oricon data from volume 13 of Kingdom onwards. At the beginning the manga sold a few copies and only towards volume 24 did it begin to exceed the 100,000 mark. A good result but far from the current glories: continuing to grow, it aroused the attention of a lot of public. The very famous show Ame Talk in Japan marked a turning point it made grow the manga even more towards the current 700,000 copies.

IS for at least 5 years that Kingdom has been confirmed as one of the ten best-selling manga of the year even if its popularity is only Japanese since it does not enjoy a strong anime that can push its story also abroad. At the moment Hara intends to reach at least volume 100 and, given the current trend, would not exaggerate in calling it the seinen version of ONE PIECE in terms of popularity. It is no coincidence that it has also won prizes overtaking competitors such as The Attack of the Giants and others more famous in the West.