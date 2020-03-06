         'The Kids in the Hall' Canadian cult comedy will return to Amazon with new episodes

Share it:

The nerd comedy fans like 'Big Bang Theory') are in luck: 'The Kids in the Hall'will return soon to television. Amazon has announced that the program Canadian comedy skits which was originally broadcast between 1989 and 1995, will return to the prime platform with eight completely new episodes.

30 years later

All the original members of the company, Dave Foley, Kevin McDonald, Bruce McCulloch, Mark McKinney and Scott Thompson, are inside the ship to return in the new batch of episodes, and Lorne Michaels joins as executive producer.

"Even after 30 years, The Kids in the Hall has retained its brilliance and originality. We are happy to bring back all the original "boys" for the new series "

James Farrell, from Amazon Studiosadded:

"We have been investing in Canada for several years and are excited to increase that momentum by making 'The Kids in the Hall' the first original Canadian Amazon series."

While the show ended in 1995, the boys have met many times over the years, since their 1996 film 'Brain candy'to the miniseries'Death Comes to Town'and several reunion tours.

'The Kids in the Hall'were the subject of the book of Paul Myers of 2018, 'One Dumb Guy'and there has been talk of a possible meeting series for years, and McDonald said in a 2017 interview that: