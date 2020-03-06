The keys to ‘The pace of revenge’, according to its director

Share it:

That of Reed Morano (Nebraska, 1977) is a hopeful example that meritocracy sometimes continues to play its role even in Hollywood. He started with twenty-three years working in electrical departments to later become a camera operator. She made good, regular and bad movies, chaining one with another until, over time, she became the director of photography. First in independent films and little by little in HBO series like Vinyl or video clips of Beyoncé. Until she felt tanned to direct her first feature film, Inside the Pain (2015), with Olivia Wilde and Luke Wilson. When it reached his ears he was brewing The maid's tale He worked so hard to be there that he prepared a dossier of almost 100 pages with his idea about the series, its settings, characters, atmosphere, costumes and music, with a playlist that accompanied it. The cat was taken to the water and was chosen to perform the pilot and three more chapters, which is equivalent to laying the foundations for the entire series. Now directs The rhythm of revenge, a thriller with Blake Lively and Jude Law chasing Islamist cells. The film is shot in a very recognizable Madrid, Cádiz (which is Marseille on screen), Almeria and Dublin, and is produced by Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson, thinking heads of James Bond films. This is the adaptation of a novel by Mark Burnell that already has four deliveries published on the different missions of Stephanie Patrick (Lively), which points to a more than likely franchise

We rarely see women directing action movies. How did he take it?

I loved it because I was very focused on the idea that she was an emotionally complicated character, with a difficult past. Therefore, I did not want to shoot the action scenes as has been done in other cases in which women seem superheroines who always know how to act and have a perfect handling of weapons. I wanted to focus on a character who doesn't know what he is doing; That is just someone normal, made a mess and angry with the world. And that is what I wanted to convey. I was looking forward to the opportunity and I had a great time. Also, no one better than Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson to support me in such a movie.

Do you think it could be a test of the producers to consider a female Agent 007 in the future?

Precisely because this movie exists, they no longer have to make a female James Bond. In fact, Barbara Broccoli has talked about this recently and her position was to question why a woman should adapt to a male story, when she can tell her own. It makes much more sense to create a female character from the beginning than to put her in the shoes of a man who already exists. Especially since, surely, she would do things differently.

Do you feel you have had a harder time being a woman than other colleagues?

Ever yes. I will be 43 years old and many men with 10 or 12 less are already directing blockbusters and large franchises, so I don't understand why some thought I was not equally qualified. I am able to do anything a man does. In my case, having been a camera and director of photography has perhaps made them trust me more, which is also sad because other people are not asked for that technical knowledge. There is a double standard, it is like that. But that has not prevented me from getting what I wanted; what always counts is not giving up, proposing a project and then going for the next one.

How is your experience as a director of photography reflected in your work?

Thanks to what I learned then I can lead now. Working so close to the filmmakers gives you a perspective that not many people have, because as a cinematographer they open a window to your head that allows you to work with enormous closeness. The same happens with the actors when you are a camera operator in hand, as was my case. Being so close to them creates a unique intimacy and generates empathy thanks to which you understand their reactions. I think that the most important thing that I have left of that experience is precisely a sensitivity towards my interpreters to leave room for them to do their job; Don't tell them what they have to do, but be a guide for them.

How was the move from independent cinema to success series or large budget productions like this?

It's really not that difficult if you have support. Nor do I feel it as such a big step because for Bond producers this is an almost indie movie, and as a cinematographer I had already worked in large productions. The maid's story, no doubt, was very important, but she had already been in sets of productions of this size. When you direct you have to make more decisions, but in this movie, as with the HBO series, I knew exactly how I wanted to do things. And I made them.