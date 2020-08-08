The keys to the Final 8 of the Champions League are already in place: schedules, days and everything you need to know about the quarterfinals

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The eight best teams in the Champions League are here: they will settle in Portugal in the coming days (REUTERS / Nick Potts)

Barely half of the keys to the round of 16 of this particular edition of the Champions League had been defined in time and form. Atalanta from Italy, Leipzig from Germany, Atlético Madrid from Spain and Paris Saint Germain from France they had left Valencia, Tottenham, Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund, respectively, on the way. And between yesterday and today the other series were defined, with some surprising results.

He Manchester City not only did he assert the advantage he had taken in the first leg played last February at the Santiago Bernabéu against Real Madrid, but also extended lead in global and eliminated with a 4-2 the team led by Zinedine Zidane, candidate for the title.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus was close to turning his key against him Olympique de Lyon but it did not reach him. CR7 was on but lacked company and so Vecchia Signora said goodbye in Turin. Within a few hours, Maurizio Sarri was fired of the technical direction despite having consecrated at the domestic level and Andrea Pirlo was announced in his replacement.

This afternoon the duels between Barcelona and Napoli at the Camp Nou and the one that had practically been defined in the match first leg played in England between Bayern Munich and Chelsea. The top eight They already have a ticket in hand for the Lisbon Bubble and the final stages of an unprecedented competition. There will be great chances that a new champion will be released: six / seven of those classified for the next instance could never lift the Orejona (only Barcelona and Bayern Munich).

The coronavirus pandemic shortened the local and international calendars, which is why UEFA decided to find a neutral place and finish the European tournament par excellence at the club level in a single match from the quarterfinals. Lisbon, with the Da Luz (Benfica) and José Alvalade (Sporting) stadiums as venues for the matches, was elected. And the schedule has already been made.

THIS WILL BE DISPUTED THE FINAL 8 OF THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Wednesday, August 12: Atalanta vs PSG

Thursday, August 13: Leipzig vs Atlético Madrid

Friday, August 14: Barcelona vs Bayern Munich

Saturday, August 15: Manchester City vs Lyon

The quarterfinal crosses will be a single match

The semifinal table was also drawn and the crosses were as follows:

Tuesday, August 18: Leipzig / Atlético Madrid vs Atalanta / PSG

Wednesday, August 19: Manchester City / Lyon vs Barcelona / Napoli / Bayern Munich

The grand finale will be Sunday, August 23 and it should be noted that it has not yet been defined in which stadium each match will take place. All will be behind closed doors to prevent COVID-19 infections.

* All matches will start at 4:00 p.m. (Argentine time)

MORE ON THIS TOPIC :

All against Varane: wave of memes for the elimination of Real Madrid in the Champions League

The purchase of Lionel Messi that triggered new rumors about his departure from Barcelona

The statement of Zinedine Zidane after the elimination of Real Madrid that opened a debate on his continuity

The impressive image of the interior of the Santiago Bernabéu: without grass and on site to install the retractable floor