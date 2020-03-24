         The keys to share an account on Netflix: how it works and what limits it has

Share it:

These days of home confinement many skeptics with streaming platforms surely they have decided that it is a good time to give them a chance. There is a lot to choose from and now we are going to stop at the most widespread option. I mean Netflix, the great dominator of this market today.

One of the features that Netflix offers is the ability to create up to five different user profiles to keep a better track of everything you've seen. However, you may have just arrived on the platform and feel a bit lost when it comes to share your account, so in Espinof we will clarify all the doubts you may have.

How to create a profile

In my case, I already have two of the five profiles employed, one for my wife and the other for me. To add another -or the first- simply you have to click on "Add profile" and it will ask you for a name and what type of content you want it to show. With an adult you will have access to all the content on the platform and then it will filter what anyone who has access to that profile can see depending on whether you choose Children or adolescents.

In the case you want to further specify the possibilities, you will simply have to click on the option Manage Profiles that I will appear just below the profile or profiles and choose the one that you want to specify. Then the following will appear:

Clicking on "Child?" It will only play series movies for children under 12 -I'm sorry, kid, you don't see 'La casa de papel'-, but in the section "Permitted series and movies" you can be more precise as far as the user of that profile goes to be able to visualize from now on.

How many profiles can I have?

Netflix allows you to create up to five different profiles, but that does not mean that you can use them all at the same time. For this, it must be taken into account that the platform offers three types of prices in Spain that affect two specific sections. The first is the quality of the image, because with the basic plan (7.99 euros per month) you will only have access to the catalog in SD, in the standard (11.99 euros per month) already in HD when it is available and in the premium ( 15.99 euros per month) to UltraHD when the title in question allows it.

However, what we are really interested in now is how that affects the number of people who can be watching Netflix at the same time on different devices. And it is one thing to be able to have five profiles and another to use them at the same time:

With the basic plan you will only be able to watch Netflix on a device (computer, television, mobile, tablet, etc.)

(computer, television, mobile, tablet, etc.) With the standard plan you can play Netflix on two different devices at the same time .

. With the premium plan you hit the ceiling and you can be using Netflix on four different devices at the same time.

These options have led to sharing an account with other people be a more or less common practice. Of course, the account must be in the name of only one person, who will be the one who makes the payment to Netflix. It is assumed that the platform only allows sharing it with members of your close family or with those with whom you share a flat, but at the moment there are no problems with being more lax in understanding this rule.

So, if you thought you could save yourself a few euros with the news that Netflix was going to lower the image quality in Europe so as not to crash the Internet during the coronavirus crisis, you had better also take into account the essential detail of the simultaneous devices . Further, This also applies the possibility of viewing content offline, since you can only do it on four devices. With the coronavirus crisis it is still a little relevant factor, but keep in mind that at some point we will recover normal life.

The limits of the profiles

Netflix does not give the option to put a password to the profiles, so anyone can enter someone else's, either accidentally or intentionally. Further, it also allows modifying the conditions of each profile, so that a child can have access to the entire catalog in a few seconds.

Under normal conditions, this would leave a trace that would allow you to know that someone has entered your profile to see something or simply discover that what you had initially established has been modified, but there are two possibilities of carry out the "perfect crime" if for example your 11 year old wants to see 'Elite'. On the one hand, you have the opportunity to delete part of the activity from your profile, as our colleagues from Xataka explained to us at the time.

The other alternative is faster for those who want to hide their trail but less effective: simply go to manage profiles, click on the option that allows you to see all the Netflix content and when you finish, go back to the option for children or teenagers. Apparently, there will be no trace of the crime, but when you change that option again in the profile -or whoever suspects you-, everything will continue there.

