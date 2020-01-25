The key visual of the funny anime Zashiki-Warashi no Tatami-chan is online

Share it:

All anime fans are waiting to know more information about the anime produced by Hideo Kojima, but the original works arriving from Japan are not finished, as it is possible to see the first key visual of Zashiki-Warashi no Tatami-chan.

You can see the image at the bottom of the news, the work created by Rensuke Oshikiri immediately stood out for its original look and the plot, in the course of the episodes in fact we will meet Tatami-chan, a ghost native of the province of Iwate, who moved to Tokyo where he met his new house mates, humans and supernatural beings. In addition to the difficult coexistence with his roommates, Tatami-chan will also have to get busy looking for a job, as well as collecting money for the many household expenses.

The comedy will be produced by the Zero-G studio, responsible for works such as "Grand Blue" is "Tsugumomo"are planned for now 12 episodes, but could increase if the public response is favorable. The first season will be available next April, we still don't know if it will arrive in the West, but given the successful fundraising campaign it would not surprise us to know that it will also be distributed beyond the Japanese territory.

