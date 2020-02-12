The key that can mark the success of Iker Casillas in the elections of the Federation

Iker Casillas It is clear that he wants to fight for the presidency of the Spanish Football Federation but he will not have easy to win the elections before Luis Rubiales, as explained in 'SER Deportivos' Antón Meana, Antonio Romero and Javier Herráez.

Meana has insisted in advance last night on 'The Stringer' by Manu Carreño and recalled that Casillas has met some of the heavyweights of the Spanish team that won the World Cup in South Africa 2020 and although it is not clear that they want to join his team he is confident that he has enough support to impose himself on Luis Rubiales.

The key, according to Antonio Romero, may be in the date on which the elections are finally to the Spanish Football Federation, an issue that is still in the air. "The date is important because Casillas needs time to take Rubiales votes," he recalled.

Rubiales asked the Superior Sports Council (CSD) for an electoral advance so that the elections take place before the Eurocup, but there is still no definitive answer. Those elections, therefore, could be held from the month of May or after the Olympic Games of Tokyo 2020.

Because one of the essential tasks of every candidate to preside over the RFEF is to go through all the territorial ones and talk with all the football people with the right to vote. "Iker is going to have it complicated but will go down to the mud. In these elections the candidates have to work hard, it is not enough to be a known face or be the best goalkeeper in history, "Javier Herráez recalled.

That prestige de Casillas would only be key, according to Romero, in case of a great "equality" between him and Rubiales, but it should not be decisive. "What would be nice is that football people did not vote for prebends or because they are given balls or subsidies," he said.

Meana has also recalled the information advanced in 'Carousel' on the "disappointment" by Luis Rubiales with an Iker Casillas with whom he had worked in his stage at the head of the AFE, the main union of professional footballers.