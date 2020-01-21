The Kansas City Chiefs prepare for the Super Bowl final by citing The Attack on Titan

Share it:

Yesterday the NFL fans found out which two teams will play the final on 2 February 54th edition of the Super Bowl, the American sporting event par excellence. In this regard, the Kansas City Chiefs' victory over the Tennessee Titans inspired an exhilarating anime-themed video.

As you can see at the bottom in fact, the famous website Bleacher Report decided to play a little bit on the name of the losers, sharing a clip in which the Chiefs' MVP Mahomes sever the neck of the running back of the Titans Derrick Henry. The video takes up the iconic anime scene from The Attack of the Giants in which the infallible Captain Levi is introduced for the first time.

The Twitter profile of Bleacher Report boasts about 8 million followers and receives an average of 10 / 20,000 interactions for each shared post. The clip of The Attack of the Giants, however, once again underlined the great growth of souls in the West, receiving almost 60,000 likes in a few hours.

What do you think? Are you pleased to see these types of gifts? Let us know in the comments! In case you haven't done it yet, we advise you to stay informed on everything related to the work of Hajime Isayama reading our review of The Attack of the Giants 3 and the news on the fourth season of the anime.