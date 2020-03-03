Entertainment

The Kaguya-sama: Love is War continues, key visual and promo for season 2

March 3, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Before the author Aka Akasaka participates in the Napoli Comicon 2020, fans of Kaguya-sama: Love is War will be able to enjoy the continuation of the war of love and brain with the second season of the anime. Today the official website of Kaguya-sama: Love is War 2 has released new details and a promo.

New details emerge for the new entry for Kaguya-sama: Love is War, which mainly consist of two characters: Miko Iino, with the voice of Miyu Tomita, and Kobachi Osaragi, voiced by Rina Hidaka. Not only updates on the voice actors because the official website and the Twitter account of the anime have also released an unpublished poster and a promo video.

At the bottom you can see the key visual of Kaguya-sama: Love is War 2 which brings together both the characters already known as Shirogane, Kaguya, Fujiwara, Ishigami and Hayasaka, and the new entrances to the cast of Miko and Osaragi. In addition, the promo that you can see in the tweet traces some of the main events of the first season but also leaves room for some unpublished scenes that we will be able to see in the episodes coming from April.

Kaguya-sama: Love is War will debut on April 11, 2020 at 11:30 pm on Tokyo MX, Gunma TV, Tochigi TV and the BS11 channels, as well as on the Abema TV service. During the season we will often hear the song "Kotae Awase" dedicated to the character of Kaguya and which will also be on sale as a single CD on March 25th. Both the cast and staff of the previous season will return for their roles. Fans also hope for the return of Chika Dance.

