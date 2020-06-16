The Juventus coach's outburst against a journalist who reminded him that he did not win titles in Italy

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Maurizo Sarri was angry at a press conference when he was told that he had not yet won anything in Italy (REUTERS / Massimo Pinca / File Photo)

Tomorrow, from 16 in the Rome Olympic Stadium, Napoli and Juventus will battle to stay with the Italia Cup. This match will not be one more for Maurizio Sarritoday coach of the Vecchia Signora but that he had a great step in the club of the South a few seasons ago.

There was a click in Sarri's life. When he was 41 years old, he worked at Monte dei Paschi, one of the oldest banks in the world. But, in his spare time, he trained a team of fans. One day he made the decision to pursue his dream: he left everything to be the technical director of football.

Although in 2019, when he was at the helm of Chelsea, he achieved his only and first title (The Europa League, defeating Arsenal by definition), in Italy they still reproach him that he could never shout champion in his land (He lost the 2019 Super Cup by 3 to 1 against Lazio), something that took him out of his boxes in the middle of the press conference.

" It slightly breaks my balls when they tell me that in Italy I haven't won anything yet. I did 8 promotions. I understand that it is little for those who are used to talking about the Champions League and Scudettos, but mine has been a difficult path taking teams in lower categories. I am happy with what I have done. So the desire to go win important trophies is with all of us. The predominant feeling is to help the players win a trophy, we want to win for the club and for the fans ”, explained Sarri, who began his career as coach in 1996, at the head of the humble Antella, a team that participates in a regional tournament.

Before Napoli, Chelsea and Juventus, the Italian strategist went through teams like Empoli, Sorrento, Alexandria, Grosseto, Perugia, Hellas Verona, Avellino, Arezzo or Pescara.

"I will tell the boys to take out everything we have. We did 7 months of the season plus 3 months of confinement to get here. Time to get a little more out to go for all the trophies available"He explained. Those of Turin are also in the knockout stages of the Champions League (they fell 1-0 in the first leg against Lyon) and are the leaders of Serie A.

Maurizio Sarri praised the work of current Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso (REUTERS / Alberto Lingria)

Regarding the game, the coach again referred to the lack of a defined '9' in his team and that both Paulo Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo could occupy that place. "We don't give benchmarks. We don't have a typical central striker, we are testing with both footballers. However, the boys have great freedom of movement."

Sarri also praised the work of Gennaro Gatusso, coach of the rival team: “He is a person that I really like. It is very direct. I'm not surprised by what he's doing because, in my opinion, he had already done very well in Milan. ”

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC:

The reason why Georgina Rodríguez felt ashamed when training alongside Cristiano Ronaldo

In the return of soccer in Italy, Juventus tied without goals against Milan and is the first finalist of the Cup

Vibrant minute at Juventus-Milan: the penalty missed by Cristiano Ronaldo and a criminal kick that ended in expulsion