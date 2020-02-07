The Junta de Andalucía wants La Cartuja to host the Spanish team

The Junta de Andalucía wants the Seville stadium of La Cartuja is the headquarters of the Spanish football team. That is the idea that Javier Imbroda, Counselor of Education and Sports of the Board.

The former coach and Spanish politician wants the team to Luis Enrique Play all your matches at the stadium in the capital of Andalusia.

It should also be noted that it would not be the first negotiation between the Junta de Andalucía and the Royal Spanish Football Federation. As El Larguero already reported, La Cartuja will host the final of the Copa del Rey during the next four editions, something confirmed by the Federation itself on Wednesday.