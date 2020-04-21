The Jump Festa 2021 will be held regularly in winter: what's new for Dragon Ball Super 2?

Share it:

The fate of Dragon Ball Super 2 it is anchored in mystery, since for some time there has been no news regarding the alleged sequel to the anime. Among the many corridor rumors, the hypothesis that the sequel will not arrive in 2020 seems consolidated. In any case, something could change during the Jump Festa 2021.

The most important Japanese event at home Shueisha, as well as the event that offers several announcements every year, is the fair that lends part of its pavilions to some of the most important works of the publisher, including ONE PIECE, Dragon Ball and many others. The organizing committee of the Jump Festa 2021 announced in the past few hours that the event will be held regularly in Japan in the winter season, just like it did this year.

More information about the catalog and any changes will be announced in the coming days, but it is strictly probable that if there were announcements about the sequel to Super, or directly on the new Dragon Ball film already in production, Shueisha will opt for the large influx media coverage of the event to show the public the latest news from the franchise.

However, you can retrieve the latest rumors about DB Super 2 in our summary news. And you, however, believe that the Jump Festa 2021 is the ideal place for any announcements? Tell us your opinion about it, as always, with a comment in the appropriate box below.