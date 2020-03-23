The Jude Law movie that predicted the coronavirus

Share it:

A simple cold after contacting a person recently returned from Hong Kong triggers a terrible epidemic that ends up causing chaos around the world, as health authorities fight against the clock to stop the virus baptized MEV-1. These lines, which could belong to the news of any newspaper in the world at the moment, define the synopsis of 'Contagion', movie directed by Steven soderbergh in 2011 and with a cast led by Jude Law, Matt Damon, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Marion Cotillard.

Nine years after its premiere, the film, which was ranked number one on platforms such as Amazon Prime, iTunes or Google Play, is back in full news. "It is not that there will be a new pandemic, it is about when it will happen"Scott Z. Burns, the screenwriter for the film, who has also signed other hits like "An Ocean Between Us" or "The Laundromat: Dirty Money," said at the time, after speaking with several epidemiology experts. An investigation that turns the film into almost a documentary since, from the first moment, its creators tried to approach it in this way, fleeing the parameters of the typical films on humanitarian catastrophes.

Burns added that "Contagion" is inspired by his father, always concerned about the possibility of bird flu becoming a pandemic of unpredictable consequences. In addition, he drank from the story of Dr. Larry Brilliant, one of those responsible for the smallpox eradication program. "I remember that in 2009, people reacted almost disappointed that avian flu was not as serious as health authorities had warned."

Ian Lipkin, professor of epidemiology at Columbia University, said the tape was not "Pure entertainment, but a clear message to society about the new diseases that will continue to emerge."