The journalist who discovered a hidden side in Tyson, felt Pacquiao's blows and collaborated with Julio César Chávez to leave his vices

Victor Silva with Manny Pacquiao in one of the international boxing evenings

It was months of anguish. Of anxiety, loneliness and absence of adrenaline. For a long time there were no evenings, no fights that could contribute the ecstasy quota generated by the historical discipline that had its beginnings in the Ancient Greece.

This is how he lived it Victor Silva, the renowned voice of boxing that analyzes the contests through the screen of Space, and awaits the commitments of Ivan Baranchyk before José Zepeda (July 7 in Las Vegas) and that of Joe Smith Jr versus Eléider Álvarez (July 16 also in Nevada city). In dialogue with Infobae , the journalist recalled a humorous anecdote that reflects what his abstinence meant: “I was sitting next to my wife and suddenly my children started to fight. With so much confinement for the quarantine, they began to argue about a stupid and When my wife was going to intervene, I asked her to wait and I began to tell them…

Ilan (13 years old) pulls her right hand, but she reacts and returns a jab. Ana Caren (15) waits for him and threatens him with another blow…

"We started laughing so much that the problem was over immediately," he recalled.

The confrontation between Shakur Stevenson and Felix Caraballo put an end to the parate. The triumph of Olympic medalist in Rio 2016 marked the return of activity in the new normal. “It was very exciting to have the first fight after so many months. I think they were entertaining matches, although it was obvious who were the best prepared. The fighters had no distractions with the protocols and what was seen was observed boxistic"Analyzed the journalist, who lived each presentation with"an unexpected vertigo" "Only at the end of the broadcast did I realize that there was no public. I didn't need it. I understand it's an important part of the show, but I didn't miss it. There was a great production job locating giant screens so that empty chairs were not seen"He detailed.

Boxing's return filled expectations for fans excited about a matchup that is likely to paralyze the planet. The of Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. In this sense, Silva revealed that he kept in touch with one of the protagonists in recent days. "Talk to Tyson Fury, but we don't cover boxing issues. We talked about his life and what it means to be a gypsy. He will fight Joshua in 2021 and it will be two battles (to make it there and back). I think the promoters continue to understand that great evenings can be held. Of course it gets lost in the beer sale, souvenirs and tickets due to the lack of public, but the number of viewers increases on television. They are new businesses, which will mature over time, "he assured.

Hoping to have an open clash for fans, backed by the creation of the long-awaited vaccine that represses the pandemic, the chronicler of Space Combat He was encouraged to speculate on the possible scenarios that could host the fight of the year: “It will be crazy. They could come to Aztec and put 130,000 people, as it did Julio César Chávez, but I think that Wembley It will be the most feasible. They could also go to Manchester, but they do not have such a large stadium; or Cardiff, which has impressive sand. Without a doubt, those fights will be with the public, why the english fans are awesome. It gives you goose bumps with the constant yelling and the color of the show. It will be very important to the UK. "

Analyst alongside best-known promoter in boxing history: Don King

Another desired crossover refers to an alleged new challenge from Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez, since the Mexican “is looking to have a fight in September and another in December" "It is a contract he has with TV. They're going to find him a good rival, but I don't know how the plans are at the moment. I imagine that at the end of the year that great fight can take place", Slid.

His wisdom and experience were reflected in each concept of the conversation. With a great international career in the most remembered evenings of recent times, the analyst also reflected his line of thought on the return of the legendary Mike Tyson to the ring. "It's crazy. I had dinner with him and I noticed he's a sensitive guy. It is very different from what we see through the media. He considers a friend to be forever and reflects impressive simplicity. Anyway, it's very intimidating. He had a wild instinct at a certain age, but 25 years later it will not be the same. I would need to submit studies of absolutely everything, and still I think I would be at risk. Sugar Ray Leonard he was 9 years without fighting and his return was not the same. George Foreman It had two stages: in the first one he was a murderer, and in the second he knew how to adapt to the chubby man who ate hamburgers. I am not sure that Mike Tyson be ready for that and I would not like to see him hurt. If a welter he would find it with a blow like the ones he throws, It could be very risky for your health. I would be fascinated to see him in 5 exhibition fights against Holyfield before a professional return, because I feel that they are going to hurt him a lot. The life and safety of a fighter is above any show. "

Their experiences with Tyson They allowed him to discover an unknown facet of the myth that the former world champion exposes daily. "It is very serious. She is a person who does not like to talk much, but suddenly gets excited. Some of the times he came to MexicoI remember seeing him bored at the hotel before walking down the street alone. It was on one of those outings that He saw a group of poor boys who were selling chewing gum. Suddenly, He looked at them and took them all to a candy store to buy everything they want. It was amazing to see him surrounded by 10 or 12 children, giving a happy afternoon to those little ones. That's part of what it was Mike"

As if it were a game in which you could return to the past aboard the DeLorean, Victor Silva uchronia was encouraged. For example, What would have happened if Tyson had faced Muhammad Ali in the best time of both?

"This hypothetical duel is very curious, but it should be noted that Ali faced Tyson of his time. To the guy who knocked out to everything that moved, which was George Foreman, who managed to disarm him to the canvas. However, Tyson's characteristics were different from Foreman's, because being shorter it hit very close to the body. Ali had one of the jabs most privileged boxing gave and he had a brilliant technique. Historians say it was the best, but I I think Tyson would have hurt him with his punches.”, Analyzed.

The Mexican journalist forged a great friendship with former world champion Julio César Chávez

During his travels around the world, the journalist forged links with boxers most recognized on the planet. That's how was encouraged to glove with emblematic characters such as Manny Pacquiao or Antonio Margarito Montiel. His account of the sensation he experienced above the ring In front of the Filipino he has no waste: “I threw a jab, and when I thought I was going to hit him; it had already moved. When I turned to look for him, I realized that he was in a place where I was not on guard. And when I tried to defend myself from his attack, he had already changed his movement and was surprised by a place he had discovered ”…

The assault lasted a few seconds and the result was as predictable as expected. "He has privileged legs and a unique angle view. When I looked for him there (pointed to the right), he was gone. He was here (marks the left), and when I wanted to hit him, he was already attacking me from an impossible place, "he continued.

With the Mexican who knew how to be world champion in the category of welter something similar happened to him, since he had to suffer the fist of the Aztec to understand that "has an awesome right" "I never imagined that the little stars seen in the cartoons could be real. I started to see blue, red, green… I started to float; because my legs were like two minutes without responding. I was hanging on the ropes without knowing what was going on. He was very scared and asked me for forgiveness immediately, but it was a great experience to know what they feel about the ring, "he said.

He lived another unforgettable and curious circumstance with the emblematic Julio César Chávez, whom he met without having seen his presentations “because as a kid I wasn't a boxing fan" “I lived with him for a long time and we formed a great friendship. Everyone called him champion, and I called him Julio. He felt very comfortable, because he did not see an unbearable admiration, but a couple, "reflected the journalist, who could not help but mention an intimate episode that perfectly paints their relationship:" I was a producer and he was a commentator. How at the time he still had his vices; once I went to look for him and he hid the glass like a 15 year old boy so he wouldn't be seen. I took him to his room and to entertain him I asked him to explain how he threw his best hook. He was throwing the hook to my liver all afternoon. Having him in front with his gloves on I was scared, because beyond the remarkable explanation he gave me, it seemed as if a bullfighter was going to finish the job.

Juan Larena, Floyd Mayweather and Víctor Silva in a boxing evening

After so many years analyzing the art of fists and dances in the ring, the commentator on Space Combat He also highlighted the best boxers he saw throughout his career. “You always believe that the athlete you saw in your time was the best. For me Jordan was the best in NBA history and there are those who say that Kobe Bryant It was the one that most impressed. In my activity I have a weakness for Manny pacquiaoBecause I also have a great relationship with him. His projection in the different categories was so impressive … Also I must mention Julio César Chávez already Floyd Mayweather, even if Money it left a bittersweet flavor because I always wanted to be pressed a little more; despite what he managed to do andl Chinese Maidana. Oscar de la hoya and Titus Trinidad They complete the list, but it is very difficult ”.

From the historical point of view, Víctor developed a ranking "Much more cold”, Because he did not have the opportunity to get excited about the glories of the past. For him, "Sugar Ray Leonard it was exquisite; Joe Louis; Muhammad Ali; Willie Pep; Jack Johnson; Stone hand Durán and Hearns It was the best we've seen. "

Strikingly, in his election he did not highlight any Argentine. With figures like Carlos Monzón, Nicolino Locche or Ringo Bonavena, the hypothesis was raised about the self-reference that we lovers have Creole by thinking that our heroes rank higher than they truly do in boxing history. "I have the difficulty of not having been in as much contact with the American market, but I consider that the best defense that has existed on the planet is that of Floyd Mayweather, Nicolino Locche and Wonderful Martinez"Argued the Mexican before saying goodbye with a look that is likely to generate debate among experts:"Monsoon was amazing, but I have a mixed feeling with him, because faced Butter Naples when Butter it was not middleweight. I would have liked to see them at a more equal weight. Anyway I think that Carlos is in the first 30 of history. No more than that, although it is the best Argentine with Pascualito Perez" The question was raised: Are there 29 boxers who have been better than Monzón throughout history?

