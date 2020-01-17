The Jonas Brothers' What a man gotta do video is a tribute to 3 cult films with J Sisters in tow

Share it:

What a man gotta do is the new single from Jonas Brothers with which the American brothers inaugurate 2020. And they do it great with a song that makes you want to dance from the first note and a video that is a mini-rom inspired by cult films of the 80s. As if that weren't enough, the What a man gotta do, also marks the return of the J Sisters, that is Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas, who after Sucker, enjoy singing and dancing with their husbands. However What a man gotta do is a classic love song in which the 3 Jonas they ask themselves what a man must do to be completely of the other person and who better than wives can answer such a question? Here are all the details of the video What a man gotta do between scenes in underwear and Sophie Turner that doubles.

Jonas Brothers and J Sister in the new What a man gotta do video

Almost a year after the release of Sucker, the Jonas Brothers return to "collaborate" with the J Sisters in the new video by What a man gotta do. Nick, Joe and Kevin they have fun with their wives Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle to recreate iconic scenes from 80s cult films and the result is truly amusing.

The video, directed by Joseph Kahn, begins with Nick Jonas that dressed in a simple shirt and socks (without pants of course!) enters the scene with the slip that made it famous Tom Cruise in Risky Business. Walking around the house dancing and singing, he approaches Lana aka Priyanka Chopra who is waiting for him on the sofa.

Cut my heart about one, two times

Don't need to question the reason, I'm yours, I'm yours

I know the other lose a fight just to see you smile

'Cause you got no flaws, no flaws

I'm not tryin 'to be your part-time lover

Sign me up for the full-time, I'm yours, all yours

(Trad.) Cut my heart once, twice

I don't need to know the reason I'm yours, I'm yours

I know the other loses a challenge just to see you smile

because you have no flaws, you have no flaws

I'm not trying to be your part time lover

Register me full time, I'm yours, I'm yours.

In the refrain the scene moves up Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner who play in a school gym, modern Danny and Sandy of Grease, complete with choreography.

So, what a man gotta do?

What a man gotta do?

To be totally locked up by you

What a man gotta say?

What a man gotta pray?

To be your last good night and your first good day

(Trad.) So what does a man have to do?

What should a man do?

To be totally locked up by you

What does a man have to say?

What should a man pray to?

To be your last good night and your first good morning.

The third and final movie cult mentioned in the video is Not for money … but for love in which Kevin and his wife Danielle resume the romantic boombox scene played in the original film by John Cusack and Ione Skye. Riley the dog also makes his debut in the scene Kevin and Danielle Jonas. The video ends with all three couples singing and Sophie Turner splitting to play Sandy as aggressive as Olivia Newton John did in the '78 movie.

Small spoiler: by the end of the song you will see all three Jonas Brothers in their underwear and a fun behind the scenes. LOL

THE Jonas Brothers had heralded the release of the single and especially of video by What a man gotta do, on their IG profiles. And if the entry on the scene with a slide at Nick's Tom Cruise was perfect, Joe's is a little less but it has already turned it into a challenge Tik Tok all laughing.

