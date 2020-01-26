The Jonas Brothers surprise with Las Vegas residency announcement

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The acclaimed American group Jonas Brothers, made up of brothers Nick, Joe and Kevin, was surprised to reveal that they will have a residence in Las Vegas, Nevada, as they announced that they will perform for a season at a major hotel in the city.

Through their social networks, the Jonas brothers announced that they will have a new residence at the Park Theater in Park MGM, from April 1 to 18 of the recent year, along with a video where they offer an incredible concert.

"Let's do it! Let's go! We're headed to Las Vegas for a new residence at Park Theater in Park MGM from April 1 to 18!", Reads the publication that has more than half a million reactions, without doubt an expected moment for the followers of the group residents of the night city.

It is worth mentioning that the group that was part of Disney and its productions, recently released their new single entitled "What a man gotta do", accompanied by its alternative video clip in which celebrities are appreciated driving a car on the Las Vegas Strip , a great clue that his fans managed to decipher quickly.

Just as the Jonas Brothers join the new concept of residences in the city of sin, artists such as Lady Gaga, Christina Aguilera, Céline Dion, Jennifer Lopez, Cher and Britney Spears, have had successful concert seasons in different hotel complexes, the most Las Vegas important.

The group "Jonas Brothers" emerged in 2005 when they signed a contract with Columbia Records, after their great success, the band formed by brothers Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas joined Hollywood Records, a record label belonging to The Wal Disney Company, where they later managed to record some films and a series about their career as artists.

After years of speculation about the separation and independence of each of the brothers, it was revealed in 2013 that they would definitely separate on the American television show Good Morning America.

However, 6 years later and in 2019, they announced their return as a band to the stage and caused a great revolution in social networks. That same year they released their first single "Sucker, a commercial success and months later the expected comeback album" Happiness Begins ", with which they began a successful world tour that has left full totals with each of their dates.