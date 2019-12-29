The Joker script reveals if there is connection with the rest of DC movies

Share it:

The script of Joker It has revealed many secrets since it was published online. Todd Phillips has already solved several unknowns through the scenes removed from the movie, such as what happened with Sophie, the neighbor of Arthur Fleck.

On this occasion, the second page of the introduction of Phillips and Silver in the script reveals the answer to one of the biggest unknowns that Joker poses for fans of DC: What is your connection with the rest of the movies?

The answer is quite blunt. Phillips and SIlver make it clear that they never intended to connect the tape with the rest of the films, since initially Joker was going to belong to an independent line of stories called DC Black.

This story takes place in its own universe. It has no connection to any of the DC movies that preceded it. We see it as a classic Warner Bros. Sandy, intimate and strangely funny movie, the characters live in the real world and the plots are personal. Although never mentioned in the movie, this story takes place in the past. Let's call it 1981. It's a problematic moment. The crime rate in Gotham is at record levels. A garbage strike has paralyzed the city for the past six weeks. And the division between "those who have" and "those who do not" is palpable. Dreams are out of reach, falling into delusions.



