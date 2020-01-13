The Joker laughs in a very white Oscar and without nominated directors

Share it:

The box office and acclaimed film "Joker" led with 11 nominations for the Oscar Awards, announced Monday in Los Angeles, which ignited again the controversy over the absence of directors and the exclusion of minorities in the acting categories.

They followed him, with 10 nominations, the gangster film "The Irish" by Martin Scorsese, the war movie "1917" and "Once upon a time … in Hollywood," Quentin Tarantino's ode to the mecca of cinema. The United States Film Academy noted that a record number of women were nominated for this edition (62), but once again the management category became a gentlemen's club.

"Congratulations to these men," said actress and director Issa Rae announcing the nominees. Greta Gerwig, whose tape "Little Women" has been very celebrated and won six nominations, including best film, was excluded in the Oscars, as had already happened in the Golden Globes, the Bafta and the awards of the United States directors union ( DGA)

"I am glad that everyone is upset, it is excellent when you do not need to point out the obvious. As Greta has said before, it has been a great year for creative women and I hope this opens a broader conversation," the actress told Variety Florence Pugh, nominated for best supporting actress for "Little Women," a "film about women living in a world of men."

In the acting categories, the majority of the nominees were white, with the exception of Cynthia Erivo ("Harriet"). Interpreters like Lupita Nyong'o, Awkwafina and Jennifer Lopez were out of competition, as was Eddie Murphy. A member of the American Academy had anticipated the AFP that this year would be "very controversial" because "many male directors" would be nominated.

"Unfortunately, there are only five nominees for best director in an incredibly strong year," he said, citing names such as Scorsese, Tarantino and Sam Mendes ("1917"), nominated alongside Todd Phillips ("Joker") and Bong.

"Dolor y gloria", by the Spanish Pedro Almodóvar, is nominated for best international film (formerly known as "foreign film" or "foreign language"), a category in which he will compete with the South Korean "Parasites" by Bong Joon-ho .

As the best movie, the most important category, they will fight:

"1917".

"Against the impossible."

"The Irish".

"Jojo Rabbit."

"Little women."

"Story of a marriage".

"Once upon a time … in Hollywood."

"Joker."

"Parasites."

No film in non-English language has taken the most important Oscar. "Roma" by Mexican Alfonso Cuarón, was also nominated in both categories and ended up taking only the foreign film.