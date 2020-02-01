The Jesus Rolls Teaser The Great Lebowski

Share it:

We already have here the official teaser of 'The Jesus Rolls', the spin-off of'The great Lebowski' with John Turturro at the controls.

And it is that the cinema of the Coen brothers is one of the miracles with which we have been fortunate to live but, if there is a title in his filmography that has penetrated deep into pop culture, that isThe great Lebowski’(Joel Coen, 1998). Much of the fault was the great Jeff Bridges that, as if he had been waiting all his life to embody that role, he merged into one with He notices, the poor unfortunate who wants to be paid for a new carpet and gets in no trouble.

But 'The great Lebowski’Has penetrated beyond its protagonist. Proof of this is this late continuation that, twenty-two years later, recovers the mythical Jesus Quintana, probably the most charismatic bowler in the history of cinema, to live his own adventure.

The person responsible for this madness is his own John Turturro, the actor who gives life to the character and who directs and signs the script of the film that, at the same time, works as a remake of ‘Ball breakers’(Bertrand Blier, 1974), that libertarian story in which Gérard Depardieu, Patrick Dewaere Y Miou-Miou They just wanted to have fun.

With Bobby Cannavale, Susan Sarandon, Audrey Tautou, Christopher Walken, Jon Hamm, Sonia Braga Y Pete Davidson completing the cast, ‘The Jesus Rolls’Has no release date in Spain yet.