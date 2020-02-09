The jealousy that Mariana Seoane lived when she was the daredevil's girlfriend

Share it:

One of the hottest women in the Mexican show is without a doubt Mariana Seoane whom we have seen on stage and also in the world of soap operas, but many wonder who has had the opportunity to be her partner.

One of them and the most remembered was the romance he had with El reckless, with whom he was more than ten years ago and although there are few who knew this story Mariana remembers it every time she is questioned about her love past.

"He has something in his personality physically his eyes, they are as charming as snake's as you love them, very beautiful eyes, a beautiful mouth, a smile of those that captivate, a unique personality and wise how to treat a woman that's very important "said Mariana de Adolfo.

But it was jealousy that caused the relationship between Mariana and Adolfo to be fractured, since the singer was bothered by the actions of her ex-partner having serious problems.

"With him I was a jealous woman I got sick of jealousy we came to places and suddenly he stopped to talk to other tables or it was terrible I do not have to tell more, he knows it because it matters"Mariana said in an interview in 2019.

