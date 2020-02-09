TV Shows

The jealousy that Mariana Seoane lived when she was the daredevil's girlfriend

February 9, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

One of the hottest women in the Mexican show is without a doubt Mariana Seoane whom we have seen on stage and also in the world of soap operas, but many wonder who has had the opportunity to be her partner.

One of them and the most remembered was the romance he had with El reckless, with whom he was more than ten years ago and although there are few who knew this story Mariana remembers it every time she is questioned about her love past.

"He has something in his personality physically his eyes, they are as charming as snake's as you love them, very beautiful eyes, a beautiful mouth, a smile of those that captivate, a unique personality and wise how to treat a woman that's very important "said Mariana de Adolfo.

But it was jealousy that caused the relationship between Mariana and Adolfo to be fractured, since the singer was bothered by the actions of her ex-partner having serious problems.

READ:  “I love sitting on your legs”: Maluma's strange VIDEO with his dad

"With him I was a jealous woman I got sick of jealousy we came to places and suddenly he stopped to talk to other tables or it was terrible I do not have to tell more, he knows it because it matters"Mariana said in an interview in 2019.

"I think he still loves him, it's the love of his life it shows," "Mariana, you are beautiful and you are very nice and sexy! Look for a man who really loves you," they wrote to Mariana.

.

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.