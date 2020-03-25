The Japanese Government asks that the Olympic Games be postponed for one year

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has decided to raise the International Olympic Committee (IOC) the one-year postponement of the Olympic Games that were due to start on July 24, according to the public television channel NHK, reports EFE.

According to the same source, the proposal is part of the telephone conversation that Abe was scheduled to have at this time with the IOC president, Thomas Bach, to analyze how the calendar was readjusted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to NHK, in the conference call between the two Abe intends to ask Bach to final decision be adopted as soon as possible.

Posture change

Various sports federations and national Olympic committees have been calling in recent days for the postponement of Tokyo 2020 due to the extension of the Covid-19 and the impossibility that athletes can prepare properly.

At the last meeting of its Executive, last Sunday, the IOC said that it was beginning to analyze the possibility of a postponement as one of the options, but set a maximum period of four weeks to make a final decision.

The Government of Japan has been supporting the need for the Olympics to be played "in a complete way", that is, with spectators, given the possibility that by the Covid-19 could be held with empty stadiums.

Already since Monday Abe has been pointing out the impossibility of the Olympic competitions being played in the current situation and from the early hours of this Tuesday it was announced that the issue would be discussed by the head of the Japanese Government with the president of the IOC.