The Japanese government against piracy: this is what can no longer be done

This time we are really there. The Japanese government is finalizing the last details on the new law that will decree a colossal turning point also and above all for the anime and manga market outside the Japanese territory. But what will the new law actually control? Here are all the most important details.

In recent months we have kept under control the news concerning the new law against piracy which promises much more severe penalties than in the past. The limitations, which will come into force as early as January 1, will affect numerous sectors, in particular Japanese publishing and animation for some time the target of numerous illicit streaming portals. The penalties in question, 2 years in prison, a maxi fine of 16,000 euros or both, reach up to 5 years of imprisonment and a massive fine of 40,000 euros in the most serious cases. The penalties will be activated upon the completion of the following acts:

Illegally download pirated material such as manga, magazines, anime, movies, screenplays or otherwise “academic work”;

Provide or copy links of pirated material;

work on “leech sites and apps” that reload and distribute illegal pirated material;

What you can do instead:

Download “few frames” from a manga of at least several dozen pages, post photos where the manga is not at the center of the photograph;

Download derivative works such as parodies, fan fiction and dojins;

All other exceptions listed in the new law;

And you, instead, what do you think of this new squeeze by the Japanese government, will it decree a new page in history for Japanese animation? Tell us your opinion about it with a comment below.