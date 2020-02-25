The J-league, suspended until March 15 by the coronavirus

Share it:

The Japanese football league announced this Tuesday the suspension until March 15 of all official matches, including those of the first, second and third division, to combat the spread of the new coronavirus.

The postponement affects 94 matches that had to be played until the middle of next month, among them 27 of the first division, and responds to the experts' notice that the next two weeks are crucial to contain a greater spread of the virus, explained J-League president Mitsuru Murai in a press conference. "We will do our best to cooperate " in containment, Murai said.

It is the first time that the J-League postpones meetings for a virus. Yes, it has done it before due to natural phenomena such as typhoons or after the earthquake and tsunami of 2011.

The announcement came hours after the suspension until that date of the Levain Cup meetings scheduled for this week as a measure against the spread of COVID-19, which at the moment has caused about 850 infections in Japan, most of them in the Diamond Princess cruise ship that was declared in quarantine.

The 2020 J-League season, for which the Vissel Kobe of the Spanish Andrés Iniesta is one of the top favorites, started last weekend and is held until the beginning of December.

The start of the season took place with the implementation of measures such as the installation of disinfectant gel dispensers in the stadiums and the prohibition by some clubs of singing songs among fans to cheer on their team.

The decision of the Japanese league follows the cancellation of other sporting events planned for upcoming dates in Japan due to fear of the spread of COVID-19, including an international boccia championship (a Paralympic sport) or a friendly match between its selection U23 football and South Africa.

In addition, the Tokyo Marathon, one of the greats of the World Marathon (WMM) and scheduled for March 1, will be run only with the participation of about 200 elite athletes, instead of the 38,000 registered runners, by decision of the organizers