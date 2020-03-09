Sports

The Italian Olympic Committee paralyzes all sport until April 3

March 9, 2020
Edie Perez
The Italian National Olympic Committee (CONI) has decided this Monday suspend all sporting events in Italy until April 3, and has asked the Government to adopt this decision by decree, as a precaution against the expansion of the coronavirus.

"All sports activities at all levels are suspended until April 3, 2020," says CONI in a note posted on its website, which asks the Italian Government to sign a decretor "specific that includes this decision", is included in the CONI statement.

However, CONI recalls that international competitions, both for clubs and national teams, do not fall within the jurisdictional availability of the Committee and, therefore, cannot be regulated by this decision.

In this regard, it should be remembered that on Thursday, Getafe visits Inter Milan, in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Europa League, and that, a week later, Sevilla must travel to Rome, for the return of it competition. Also, on Wednesday, Real Madrid youth visit Juventus Turin, in the round of 16 of the Youth Champions League.

What if it affects the decision of the CONI, which must be ratified by a decree of the Italian Government, is all national competitions, such as all football divisions (Series A, B, etc.), basketball or volleyball, for example .

The president of CONI, Giovanni Malagò, and representatives of the Team Sports Federations they held a meeting this Monday, at the headquarters of that body in Rome, after which they decided to adopt these measures as a prevention against the advance of the coronavirus, which has already caused 366 deaths in the country.

The CONI has determined that "in every action and circumstance the protection of health is the highest priority of all", and that is why it has considered correct the possible suspensions of sporting events for medical reasons dictated individually by the competent authorities.

Finally, The Committee requests the Executive to include the sports sector, both professional and amateur, in the economic support plan that will be promoted to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus on the country's economy

