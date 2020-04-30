Sports

The Italian Government warns: it will cancel Series A if there is no agreement on the protocol for the return

April 30, 2020
Edie Perez
Vincenzo Spadadora, Italian Sports Minister, assured this Thursday that the Government is seeking an agreement with the Football Federation of the country (FIGC) on the protocol for the resumption of training and that, if he cannot find it, he will order the final closure of Series A for the 2019-2020 season.

"These days the Scientific technical committee He is meeting with the various parts of the soccer world, not only with the FIGC, to delve into the protocol that he presented to us. If we find an agreement, training can be resumed and this will also be positive for the eventual resumption of the championship, "said Spadafora in an interview on national television. Rai.

"Otherwise, the Government will decide, for reasons of obvious health emergency, the championship closing, creating, as far as possible, the conditions so that the world of football has the least possible damage, "he added. Spadafora stressed that, in the latter case, the Government will assume its responsibilities and asked" that the controversies end now, because football must be a symbol of carefreeness, passion and fun. "

READ:  Health will approve a protocol to return to training when possible

The proposed protocol

At the moment, the Government considered the protocol presented two weeks ago by the FIGC, which asked to resume training on May 4, and prohibited activity in the sports centers of football clubs until May 18.

This decision was strongly criticized by the Italian soccer world and FIGC President Gabriele Gravina assured late Wednesday that he would refuse to sign the final closing of the season.

"I protect the interests of the world of football and I refuse to sign a total block of the season, except if there are objective conditions related to the health of players, coaching staff and collaborators, but someone has to tell me clearly and must prevent me from continuing, "Gravina said late Wednesday after participating in an event in line organized by Ascoli Calcio.



