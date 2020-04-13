The Island returns with its three seasons in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The sports reality show La Isla returns to television from Monday night at 8:30 p.m. through Azteca Siete. Televisión Azteca decides to broadcast such a program in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

La Isla, the favorite reality show for crowds and which has been so successful in the past, returns to cheer families who are surely staying home in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, and if they are fans of the program, there is no doubt that they will enjoy it again.

In several news portals it is reported that La Isla is back, but it is not specified whether the three seasons will be broadcast or in what format the public will see the reality show.

You may also be interested: Good Morning America Driver Tests Coronavirus Positive

La Isla has excited children and adults in its broadcasts and has positioned itself as one of the favorite programs on Mexican television.

On La Isla celebrities and various celebrities put their physical and intelligence skills to the test. Their goal should be to do everything possible to survive on an island where they have little food and many discomforts.

Alejandro Lukini has worked as a driver on La Isla and it has been six seasons. Celebrities like Alberto Guerra, Luisito Rey, Geraldine Bazán, Celia Lora and Ivonne Montero have participated in the reality show.

You may also be interested: Coronavirus in Mexico daily







