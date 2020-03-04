The Isekai "President, It's Time for Battle!" has a release date, online PV and Key Visual

Share it:

The website dedicated to the anime adaptation of Shachō, Battle no Jikan Desu! (President, It's Time for Battle!) Recently shared the second official trailer of the series, along with the release date of the first season and other news regarding cast and staff at work on the opera. At the top of the article you can take a look at the PV.

The plot of the anime, inspired by that of the eponymous mobile game, is described as follows on the official website: "In an unknown world, infinite portals open continuously in the sky revealing access to extremely dangerous dungeons. Our protagonist is the President of a guild of adventurers who recruits, motivates and trains new members to face this constant danger ". The anime will debut on April 5, 2020 on several Japanese television networks.

Hiroki Ikeshita (Harukana Receive episode director) directed the anime at the animation studio C2C, while Kenta Ihara (Saga of Tanya the Evil, Cautious Hero) took care of the composition of the series. Among others, Keisuke Watanabe (Yu Yu Hakusho) drew the characters and Yukari Hashimoto (Sarazanmai, Penguindrum) worked on the soundtrack. The Opening is titled "Hurry Love" and was written and sung by Azumi Waki , voice of Akari; in the same world the Ending Theme, entitled "Good Night", was edited by Kana Ichinose, voice actress of Yutoria.

