The irresistible Meiko Shiraki of Prison School comes to life with a faithful cosplay

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Prison School, in Japan known as Kangoku Gakuen, is known for the continuous borderline content that often tend to erotic. Besides the desires of the high school protagonists who, by virtue of their adolescence, always try to take a peek at the girls, the famous Meiko Shiraki also thinks about giving space to a good dose of eroticism.

The irresistible Meiko Shiraki she is one of the female protagonists of Prison School. Appeared from the first episodes, she is known for having an unusual sex appeal accentuated by skimpy clothes and a good dose of sadism. Even years after the end of the Prison School manga, the character still has many fans scattered around the globe.

Cosplayer Ashlynn Dae has decided to take on the role of Meiko bringing Prison School back into fashion and it does so with sensuality and ruthlessness. As well as the anime and manga character, this Meiko's brown uniform opens at the prosperous breast while the purple panties are in plain sight without hesitation. White hair is gathered in the usual way on the head while the whip in his hands promises many punishments. What do you think of this Prison School cosplay?

The comedy and eroticism of Prison School were also captured by the anime present on Netflix.