Entertainment

The irresistible Meiko Shiraki of Prison School comes to life with a faithful cosplay

April 12, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Prison School, in Japan known as Kangoku Gakuen, is known for the continuous borderline content that often tend to erotic. Besides the desires of the high school protagonists who, by virtue of their adolescence, always try to take a peek at the girls, the famous Meiko Shiraki also thinks about giving space to a good dose of eroticism.

The irresistible Meiko Shiraki she is one of the female protagonists of Prison School. Appeared from the first episodes, she is known for having an unusual sex appeal accentuated by skimpy clothes and a good dose of sadism. Even years after the end of the Prison School manga, the character still has many fans scattered around the globe.

Cosplayer Ashlynn Dae has decided to take on the role of Meiko bringing Prison School back into fashion and it does so with sensuality and ruthlessness. As well as the anime and manga character, this Meiko's brown uniform opens at the prosperous breast while the purple panties are in plain sight without hesitation. White hair is gathered in the usual way on the head while the whip in his hands promises many punishments. What do you think of this Prison School cosplay?

READ:  Domhnall Gleeson and his ending

The comedy and eroticism of Prison School were also captured by the anime present on Netflix.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.