The Irregular at Magic High School: the second season is shown in a new trailer

After an almost grueling wait of 6 years, finally The Irregular at Magic High School returns to be talked about. The second season of the anime, announced last January for the Christmas holidays, is ready to reveal itself to the public with a first promotional trailer.

The long series of announcements leaked from the streaming of Abema TV, in response to the cancellation of theAnime Japan 2020 due to Coronavirus, he has revealed numerous works in the near future, such as Black Arrow, the next work by the director of Code Geass. In any case, among the titles involved in the 48-hour marathon of the television channel, the appointment with The Irregular at Magic High School.

The series, in fact, after 6 years from the premiere, is about to finally enjoy a second season. For the occasion, therefore, the anime will be titled "The Irregular at Magic High School: Visitor Arc"and will always recover the original staff of the film at the 8-Bit study. The saga in question will adapt volumes 9, 10 and 11 of the homonymous light novel by Tsutomu Satou. At the bottom of the news, in this regard, you can take a look at the new season thanks to the first promotional trailer. Finally, we remind you that the second series of The Irregular at Magic High School, the western nomenclature of Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei, will debut in July, in the height of the summer season.

