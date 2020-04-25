The Irregular At Magic High School: Season 2 postponed

Share it:

2020 was to be a year full of new animated series, ready to breach the hearts of the general public. However, the pandemic caused by the Coronavirus has blocked the production of many works that should have been released in the coming months, the latest being The Irregular at Magic High School.

To confirm the news is the official website of the anime, which announced the postponement of the second season – originally scheduled for July – to the month of October. Unfortunately, no reference date has been set at the moment.

The Irregular at Magic High School will return with the second season after almost 6 years of waiting since his last appearance. The anime, which will be titled "The Irregular at Magic High School: Visitor Arc", will see the return of the original staff to the 8-Bit Studio, who will adapt volumes 9, 10 and 11 of the respective Tsutomu Satou light novel.

In case you don't know the series, we leave you one below rather explanatory synopsis of the narrative premises of the anime:

"The series is set in a world with an alternate history where magic exists and has been perfected through modern technology. However, the ability to use magic is determined by genetics, limiting the number of existing magicians. After the third war worldwide, the world's superpowers moved to these four nations: the United States of North America (USNA), the New Soviet Union, the Great Asian Alliance and Japan. In Japan, the magical community is governed informally by the ten masters clans instead of the government. Because of the limited number of wizards, they are treated as a commodity, forced to enter magic-related schools and professions. There are nine high schools of magic in Japan; each specializing in different aspects of magic. "

Last month, the second season of The Irregular at Magic High School showed up in a new trailer.