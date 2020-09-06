The Irregular At Magic High School 2 debuts October 3, launch trailer online

Share it:

After six years of waiting and a first postponement caused by the Coronavirus pandemic, everything is finally ready for the great debut of The Irregular at Magic High School 2, the new season of the anime based on Tsutomu Sato’s series of novels. The launch trailer visible at the bottom confirms the release date, set for October 3, 2020.

The clip also anticipates the Opening and Ending titles, which will respectively be composed by the young woman Asuka Okura (aka ASCA) and the veteran Miki Sato. The opening theme is titled “Howling“and you can hear a short clip of it in the trailer below, while the ending theme is titled”Na mo Nai Hana“(Flower with No Name) and will debut at the conclusion of the first episode.

We remind you that the first season of The Irregular at Magic High School adapts the first 8 volumes of the light novel and was broadcast from April to September 2014 over 26 episodes. Three years later it was also released in Japanese theaters The Irregular at Magic High School The Movie: The Girl Who Calls the Stars, a film with an original story set between Volumes 11 and 12. At the moment we don’t know how many episodes will be made of season 2, but it has been confirmed that it will be fully adapted to the Visitor Arc, told in Voumi from 9 to 11.

All clear? Please let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you missed it then, we remind you that you can also take a look at the first trailer for The Irregular at Magic High School 2, released last March.