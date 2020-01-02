 The Iron Fist series was canceled before even raising the story of the third season

Share it:

There are many fans who are still somewhat upset about the cancellation of the Marvel-Netflix universe, which in some cases was done in such a radical way that it left doors open or even in the middle of creative processes for future seasons. It is the case of series like “Marvel’ Daredevil ” or “Marvel’s Luke Cage”. Another series that could have continued their adventures, although it was one of the most criticized by fans, was “Marvel’s Iron Fist”, however it seems that they never got to embark even creatively in a third season.

The showrunner after the series, M. Raven Metzner, has revealed on Twitter that with Netflix and Marvel there were never conversations about possible stories for the third season, as the series was canceled before. In response to a fan, Metzner which was one of the ideas he would have liked to explore in the future of the series, commenting then that he never managed to translate these ideas:

One idea I played with – and this was never discussed with Marvel or Netflix since the series was canceled before any discussion about season 3, is that Danny found a way to channel his Chi through weapons, the issue is that he is anti-gun violence and they belong to another person.

It is believed that part of the reason that Netflix canceled its Marvel shows was because of the new Disney + streaming service, as it would enter into a direct competition of original content in the same type of media, but differences of opinions have also been commented on how to focus the future series seasons, since Netflix wanted to change the approach to try to improve the profitability of the series, which were getting too expensive for the performance they were getting.