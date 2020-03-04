The IOC says it does not consider canceling or postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games

Share it:

The president of International Olympic Committee (IOC), Thomas Bach, said Wednesday at the end of two days of meetings of the Executive Committee of this organization that neither cancel nor postpone the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games due to the COVID-2019 epidemic are currently on the table.

"In the encounter, the words cancel or postpone were not mentioned. We are a responsible organization with teams of experts who meet regularly and will address the issues that are raised, but we will not speculate about the future, "Bach said at the press conference after the meeting.

The pre-Olympic tournaments

The head of the IOC did acknowledge that the epidemic is affecting several sports qualifying tournaments, which could imply changes in classification rules and even force to increase the quotas of invited competitors in certain sports.

"Some athletes may be unable to participate in qualifying tournaments because of the coronavirus, so we will talk with the affected federations to find solutions, which could mean an increase in quotas, "he said.

This would mean that some federations have to directly invite athletes who under their scales would surely have qualified for the Games. Tokyo 2020 If his qualification tournament had not been canceled, the German explained.

Asked about whether the current crisis facing sport for the coronavirus It is the hardest moment of his Olympic career (first as an athlete and then as a member of the IOC), Bach recalled that he has already experienced other difficult moments, from terrorist attacks such as Munich in 1972 to the Olympic boycotts in the 70s and 80s.

The dates do not change

Bach and the other members of the IOC Executive were informed on Wednesday by the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee about the preparations for that sporting event, originally scheduled for July 24 to August 9.

The IOC president said that the organizers detailed the changes that the coronavirus epidemic has forced to make in recent months, such as the closed-door dispute of some events to test the stadiums, and stressed that they have transmitted "trust."

"We could see that the organizing committee, the local government of Tokyo and that of Japan have confidence; and that the decisions that have been made have been made in a very responsible way and after deliberation, "he concluded.